Police searching for suspects after wallet is stolen from Moline Walmart

Police say they are looking for two women after a wallet was stolen at the Walmart in Moline.

Police say on November 14, the two women pictured above took a wallet from the victim while he was checking out at Walmart. Police say he did not realize his wallet was missing until he got home.

The wallet had $520 in cash along with his Link card. Police say the suspects attempted to use.

Police are asking that if you know one or both of these suspects, to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Submit a web tip at this link.