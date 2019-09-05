Police searching for suspects in Davenport car, credit card theft

Do you recognize these people? Police are searching for them in connection to a theft in Davenport.

Police are searching for these suspects, who they say used a woman's stolen credit card at two Moline retailers. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say on August 6, the victim's rental car, suitcase, computer and credit cards in Davenport.

They say the three people pictured above used her stolen card at Video Games Etc. and Walmart in Moline, charging more than $500 in merchandise.

If you know who they are, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on our app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.