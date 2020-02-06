Police searching for trailer after it was reported stolen out of Moline

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating a stolen Tri-City Electric trailer.

Police say on February 2 a 2019 Quality Steel brand dump trailer was reported stolen from the area of I-74 near Avenue of the Cities.

Officials say it would have taken a half-ton pickup or larger to move the trailer. When stolen, the trailer had sections of aluminum light poles in it.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.