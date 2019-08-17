Police searching for truck underwater at Centennial Park

Davenport police are searching for a truck after it went into the Mississippi River.

Police responded to the scene at Centennial Park around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. The Davenport Fire Department deployed a piece of sonar equipment while a dive team also searched the river. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown. Police says It is still unclear whether this was an accident or intentional.

Police expect to release more information later in the day. Check back for updates.

