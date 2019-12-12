Police searching for two people accused of using stolen debit accounts at Walmart

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of using stolen debit card accounts at a local Walmart.

Police say on Dec. 4 at the Walmart in Moline, the two suspects pictured above used stolen debit card accounts on an app on their phone to buy numerous Visa gift cards.

Police say they each had cards decline, so they scrolled through their phones and tried other cards until they found cards that worked. The debit accounts used for the purchases were stolen, and the owners still had the physical cards.

At the time of the report, officials discovered more than $1,300 in purchases were made, and they're continuing to find more.

The two suspects left the area in a maroon or dark colored Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you know who these suspects are, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.