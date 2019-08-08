Police searching for two people who passed counterfeit $100 bill in Davenport

Do you recognize these people?

Police are looking for these two people, accused of passing a counterfeit $100 bill in Davenport and targeting other stores along I-74 and I-80. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police are asking for your help finding two people accused of passing a counterfeit $100 bill in Davenport.

Police say on July 16, the two suspects passed the counterfeit bill, and when confronted by an employee, they did not panic, giving an excuse as to where they got the bill. They then casually left in an older black Saturn Relay with an Illinois temporary tag.

Police say they hit at least seven businesses along I-74 and say it appears they are hitting stores along the I-80 corridor as well. Police say they're buying small value items to get the change.

Some clerks tell police the bills passed the marking test.

If you know who is responsible, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.