Police searching for two people who used counterfeit bills at Walmart in Moline

Police are searching for two people who used counterfeit bills to purchase merchandise from the Walmart in Moline.

Police say on April 23, 2019, the pictured woman used seven counterfeit $50 bills to purchase $350 worth of merchandise. A few minutes later, the pictured man tried to purchase $476 worth of merchandise with counterfeit $50 bills but was denied when the clerk realized the bills were fake.

Police say the two suspects left in a black GMC Envoy. These same people also passed counterfeit bills at the Walmart in Streator, Ill.

If you know who they are, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are secure and anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.