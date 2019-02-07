Police searching for two wanted suspects in Galesburg

Police in Galesburg are asking for the public's help in locating two wanted suspects.

Police say 24-year-old Kayla Turner, of Clinton, is wanted for Failure to Appear - Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Police are also looking for 43-year-old Joseph Bayless is wanted on Failure to Appear - Possession of Methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip