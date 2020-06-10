Police searching for wanted man out of Burlington

Police say they're looking for 21-year-old Robert Henry Harian, out of Burlington, and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Officials with the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers say he wanted by law enforcement for multiple felony warrants. This includes, but is not limited to, possession of a firearm by a felon.

If you have information on Harian's whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835 or click "Leave a Tip" at the top of their website.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you will receive a cash reward.