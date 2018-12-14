Police searching for wanted suspect after vehicle pursuit in Dubuque County

Law enforcement officials are looking for a woman who they say has a warrant out of Dubuque County.

Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 13 a deputy with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle just before 3 p.m. Officials say while they were trying to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued onto Twin Valley Drive from Highway 61 and then onto Rockdale Road, Old Mill Road and then the vehicle ended after the driver and an occupant drove through a yard on Kelly Lane. They then exited the vehicle and ran from the area according to officials.

The driver is believed to have a warrant for her arrest and the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look into this case.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Dubuque Police Department.