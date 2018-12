Law enforcement officials in Macomb are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect.

Officials say Brian W. Stark is wanted for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Stark is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6'02" and approximately 290 pounds.

If you have any information on this wanted suspect, you're encouraged to contact the Macomb Area Crime Stoppers at 309-836-3222.