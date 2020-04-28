Police searching for wanted suspect out of Keokuk; wanted on burglary charges

The Keokuk Police Department is asking for help from the community in locating a wanted suspect.

Police say 33-year-old Jacob Dustan Mills, is wanted for parole violation and multiple felony warrants. This is on crimes of burglary and theft.

He's described as being 6 foot and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has his last name tattooed on his right forearm.

If anyone has any information on his location, do not attempt to approach or apprehend, please call 911.