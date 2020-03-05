Police searching for woman accused of passing fake bills at Milan businesses

Do you recognize this woman? Police are searching for her after they say she passed fake bills at two businesses in Milan in February.

Police say on February 21, the woman entered Walgreens in Milan and bought Visa gift cards valued at $440 with counterfeit $20 bills. She also passed $280 in fake bills at Dollar General.

She is described as being in her 20s, with tattoos all over her neck. Police say she was wearing black pants, a gray coat, a black hat and red shoes. She has long braided hair that was pulled back into a pony tail.

If you know who she is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.