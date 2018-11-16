Police searching for woman after $430 worth of cigarettes were taken in Moline

Police in Moline are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a retail theft at JB Hawk.

Officials say an unknown female suspect described as in her 50's, 5'7", tall and slightly overweight, came into JB Hawk Discount Tobacco and Vape in Moline.

Officials say she requested six cartons of cigarettes and was in the store for about 15 minutes before requesting another carton.

When the clerk turned around to get the additional carton, officials say the female suspect grabbed the six cartons and ran out of the store without paying.

Officials say she got into a black SUV, possibly a Trailblazer, and left heading southbound on 2nd Street.

The estimated cost of what was taken is around $430.

If you recognize her, please call the Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.