Moline police searching for woman wanted for possession of meth; considered armed and dangerous

Moline police are searching for a woman wanted for meth possession.

32-year-old Samantha Rosenthal is 5'5", 190 lbs and has black hair possibly dyed blond and green eyes.

Police say she is wanted for Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver. She also has felony drug warrants in Knox County, Ill. and Scott County, Iowa.

She is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

If you know where Rosenthal is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.