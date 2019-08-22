Police searching for woman wanted for unlawful use of weapon in Rock Island County

Have you seen Carla Antonett O'Neal? The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for your help in locating her.

28-year-old Carla Antonett O'Neal is wanted in Rock Island County for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Officials say the 28-year-old is wanted in Rock Island County for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

She is described as being 5'2" and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip online. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2500, and you can remain anonymous.