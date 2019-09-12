Police searching for woman wanted in Rock Island County on drug charge

Police are looking for a woman wanted in Rock Island County on a drug charge.

Leanne Gott, 52 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say 52-year-old Leanne Gott is wanted for Failure to Appear and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Gott is 5'5" tall, 148 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on their app, P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

