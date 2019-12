Have you seen Bennie Davis? If so, the police would like to hear from you.

Police say 54-year-old Bennie Davis failed to report back to the work release facility Sunday night.

He was convicted of 3rd-degree domestic abuse assault and other crimes in Scott County.

He is 6'1" and approximately 223 pounds. He was admitted to the facility on September 9, 2019.

Anyone with information should contact their local police departments.