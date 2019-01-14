Police searching for work release facility escapee in Waterloo

Officials are searching for an inmate who they say failed to report back to the Waterloo Women's Center for Change as required.

22-year-old Lakoda Louise Christensen, convicted of 2nd-degree Robbery in Black Hawk County, failed to report back Sunday night.

Christensen is described as a white woman, who is 5'5" and 119-pounds. She was admitted to the work release facility on October 16, 2018.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact local police.