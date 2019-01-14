Police searching for work release facility escapee in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials are searching for an inmate who they say failed to report back to the Waterloo Women's Center for Change as required.
22-year-old Lakoda Louise Christensen, convicted of 2nd-degree Robbery in Black Hawk County, failed to report back Sunday night.
Christensen is described as a white woman, who is 5'5" and 119-pounds. She was admitted to the work release facility on October 16, 2018.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact local police.
