Police see increase in car burglaries and car thefts in Moline

Police in Moline are urging car and homeowners to lock up their stuff after a recent string of car burglaries and thefts.

Police took to Facebook on Thursday, Feb. 28, saying over the past week they've seen an increase in burglaries and thefts to vehicles. Police say these have been happening in the area of 9th Street to 15th Street between 12th and 19th Avenues, 70th Street to 80th Street between 34th Avenue to John Deere Road.

Unknown offenders, according to police, are targeting the areas so police are asking car owners to lock up their vehicles, remove valuables from the cars, especially guns.

Homeowners should also follow suit and make sure their homes are locked.