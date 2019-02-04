Police say E. Moline suspect left behind wallet, ID

Sometimes investigators find shoe prints at a crime scene, and then sometimes they find the actual shoes.

Such was the case Saturday in East Moline where police say a fleeing suspect named Willie Powell left behind two Nikes – along with his wallet and ID.

Officers reached out directly to Powell Sunday on social media, posting a message to him on the East Moline Police Facebook page.

“Willie, we’re sorry you felt the need to run from your car through the snow,” the post reads.

“We did however locate your shoes you left on Kennedy Drive. Is it something we said or did that made you not want to see us last night?”

The case began when an officer in the 600 block of 18th Avenue spotted a red Ford Taurus with a license plate registration that did not match the vehicle.

Police say the driver fled a short distance before crashing the Taurus into a snowbank, at which point two suspects were spotted running from the area.

Officers say one of them was arrested while the other, Powell, managed to make a not-so-clean getaway.

His wallet and ID were found inside the vehicle, according to police, while one of his size 12 Nikes was found in the road near the vehicle and the other near a ravine east of the scene.

“Powell was found to have an active warrant out of Rock Island County for driving suspended,” said East Moline Police Captain Darren Gault, who added Powell is now facing charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding along with the driving suspended charge.

The East Moline Police Facebook post invites Powell not to wait to be arrested, telling him “if you’d like to reconnect we have your things at the EMPD.”

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.