Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured Galesburg woman

A Galesburg woman is hospitalized with severe injuries after being struck over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver who remains at-large.

Family and friends identify the victim as Whitney Rose, the pedestrian who police say was hit early Saturday morning in the 400 block of South Academy Street by a motorist who left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV in a Galesburg Police Facebook post.

Rose, 28, is a certified nursing assistant and lifelong Galesburg resident with two children, ages 5 and 11.

Investigators are asking the public’s help locating the hit-and-run driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044.