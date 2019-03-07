Illinois woman, 19, missing after car found abandoned

Dozens of volunteers have joined the Illinois State Police in the search for a 19-year-old southern Illinois woman.

Brooke Naylor of Harrisburg, Illinois, was last seen in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 3.

Illinois State Police say Naylor’s Chevrolet Malibu was discovered abandoned on the Eldorado-Ridgway Blacktop approximately halfway between Route 142 and Route 1.

Police are requesting the public’s help locating her, and on Thursday around 55 volunteers turned out in Ridgway, Illinois to aid in the search, according to KFVS.

KFVS reports the search for Naylor will continue Friday at 9 a.m.

Naylor is described as 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (618) 384-9945.