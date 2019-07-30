Police seek suspect seen urinating on Walmart potatoes

Police in the southwest Pennsylvania borough of West Mifflin announced Tuesday a woman sought in a bizarre case had turned herself in.

The woman is accused of urinating on a bin of potatoes after entering a Walmart last Thursday, then exiting the store.

Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect online, and on Tuesday Grace Brown appeared with an attorney to turn herself in, KDKA reports.

Brown is being charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

She is awaiting a preliminary hearing.