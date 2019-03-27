UPDATE: Two missing girls from Silvis found

UPDATE: Missing girls were found, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silvis Police are asking the public’s help locating two missing girls last seen Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

Emma Helms and Alexis Brown, both 10, were last seen in the area around Phipps Prairie Park in the 2500 block of 12th Street.

Emma was wearing a gray shirt and purple shorts, while Alexis was wearing a white and black coat and blue shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the girls is asked to contact Silvis Police at (309) 797-0402.