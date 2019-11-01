Police seek woman who took dog from Burlington yard

A stranger pulled up to the curb in front of Melissa Hootman-Paige’s home Friday morning, then drove away seconds later with her purebred husky in her backseat.

“That’s one thing you never think about getting stolen,” Hootman-Paige said.

“She is a piece of our family.”

Luna was reported stolen at 10:20 a.m. after the incident was captured on multiple security cameras at the Burlington home of Hootman-Paige and her husband.

“We have no idea who they are and have never seen this person before,” Hootman-Paige said.

Mysteriously, only 30 minutes later, a business six blocks away reported finding a stray dog that turned out to be Luna, who has now been reunited with her family.

The Des Moines County Humane Society (DMCHS) posted images of the suspect on Facebook shortly after Luna was taken.

“We do see dogs stolen from time to time in our area and try hard to assist whenever possible with getting the word out,” DMCHS Director Kandi Hillyer told KWQC TV6.

“Time is the usually a very important factor so we posted the info right away.”

Purebred huskies can cost as much as several thousand dollars, but a motive in the case is still unknown.

Hootman-Paige speculates the suspect may have felt Luna was cold and was trying to help.

“[Luna] is an outside dog and loves the winter more than she likes the summer or any other season, and she’s always got food and water.”

Hillyer said even if the intention was good, the action was potentially dangerous and could lead to criminal charges.

“Never enter the property if you see a dog outside in cold weather and are worried about them,” Hillyer said.

“Call the police or sheriff and let them handle it.”

A Burlington Police Dept. spokesperson is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect who could face criminal theft and trespassing charges if caught.