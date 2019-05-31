Police shoot dog after three are attacked in Fort Madison

Police say they shot and killed a boxer after responding to multiple dog attacks in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Police say on Friday at 10:30 a.m., they were called to the 100 block of Avenue C for the reported attacks. Upon arrival, officers saw the dog attacking a 33-year-old man in a yard.

Officers say they had to shoot the dog and put it down to stop the attack. The dog has been identified as a brown boxer.

Police say there were three victims total. Officials say a 5-year-old girl was bitten in the cheek, the 33-year-old man had multiple bites to his legs and arms and a third person, a 49-year-old man suffered superficial wounds and possibly a stress-related cardiac emergency.

Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The dog was taken to a local animal clinic as evidence according to officials.

Police are continuing to investigate and are putting the pieces together to determine what happened.