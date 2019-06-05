Police stop stolen vehicle; warn of "pistol handle" phone case

Police are warning others after police found a pistol-styled phone case during a traffic stop in Illinois on Tuesday.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police posted to Facebook Tuesday with a photo of the phone case.

"DO NOT carry products like this around," the post reads. "It is dangerous and places all citizens and Officers in unnecessary risk of harm."

Officials say officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at Illinois Beach State Park, that's about 45 miles north of Chicago.

Officers say an occupant in the vehicle, who had an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, had this cell phone case pictured above in his waistband. Officials say only the "pistol handle" portion was exposed.

An officer saw this and was able to quickly secure the man in handcuffs and was able to remove it. Officials then learned it was a phone case and not a gun.

"This incident serves as a reminder how quickly situations unfold for Officers under high-stress conditions," the post reads. "Often leaving fractions of a second to make crtiical decisions."