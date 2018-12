Cedar Rapids police will be making a major announcement in the 39-year-old homicide case of Michelle Martinko.

Chief of Police Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden will be making the announcement at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Martinko was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of Westdale Mall just after 4:00 a.m. on December 20, 1979. The case has received continued attention over the years.