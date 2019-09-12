Police: two men arrested, charged after teen is raped in Dubuque

The Dubuque Police Department arrested two men after criminal complaints show they raped an intoxicated teenage girl.

Ronald Brimmer, 21, and Agustin Bon Orduno, 36, both faces charges of sexual abuse, according to court records.

While police just arrested the suspects in the last few days, documents show the incident happened in July 2018 at Bon Orduno's home.

Court documents also show Bon Orduno supplied the victim with alcohol. She claims she was too intoxicated to fight the men off.

Police say DNA linked the suspects to the victim.

