Officials in Dubuque are asking for the community's help in locating two people who are wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident.

Police say two are wanted after a shoplifting incident happened on multiple occasions dating back to May of 2018 and most recently in March of 2019. Police say it happened at the Target on 3500 Dodge Street in Dubuque.

If you have any information on who these two may be, you're asked to submit information at this link.