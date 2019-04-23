Police use sonar equipment to search for missing Crystal Lake boy

Crews continued their search for a missing 5-year-old in Illinois Tuesday.

Crystal Lake Police used sonar equipment to scour the pond next to Veteran Acres Park. They also searched at Lippold Park.

The parks are located near the home of Andrew Freund.

His father reported Andrew missing from the house last Thursday.

Police say they have seen no indication the child was abducted.

According to police Andrew's mother, Joann Cunningham is not cooperating with their investigation.

The 36-year-old is expected in court Tuesday for a hearing concerning her other son.

He was placed in protective custody last week after Andrew went missing.