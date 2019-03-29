Police use stop sticks to catch suspect

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 39-year-old Travis W. Peterson, of Raritan, Illinois.

Police say Peterson had 8 warrants for his arrest stemming from a pursuit involving the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office that ended in Wever on March 14th, 2019. Peterson was located on Friday, March 29th, 2019 by Des Moines County officials, and Peterson led them to Henry County in a pursuit.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Transportation took the lead on the pursuit into Lee County where then Lee County assisted the Iowa State Patrol in the Pursuit.

Officials tell TV6 Peterson then lost control of the car he was driving, then abandoned it and took another vehicle on 130th Avenue, just inside the Lee County area.

Peterson then continued to lead Lee County Deputies and Iowa State Patrolmen into Van Buren County where he was then taken into custody after Stop Sticks were deployed, which disabled the stolen vehicle he was driving.

The following agencies were involved in the pursuit: LeeComm Dispatchers, West Point Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office.

Police Say additional charges will follow from the original March 14th incident, including Eluding and traffic offenses.