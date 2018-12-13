Police “very close” to break in Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

There is new information on the investigation into the 1995 disappearance of Mason City TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit, according to producers of CBS News’ “48 Hours” program.

In an episode set to air Saturday night, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley tells “48 Hours” police are “very close” to a break in the case, although he does not provide details.

Huisentruit was an anchor at Mason City TV station KIMT when she disappeared on her way to work on June 27, 1995.

Co-workers called police when she failed to show up, and investigators later found her car still parked at her apartment building along with signs of a struggle.

“She was never seen again. Her body was never found, and what happened to her is a mystery,” according to a “48 Hours” news release.

The episode will feature John Vansice, a friend of Huisentruit who told police he was the last to see her alive and that she was at his home the night before she disappeared.

Vansice denies any involvement and police have never called him a suspect, according to the news release, which says Vansice has passed a polygraph.

The Des Moines Register reports the “48 Hours” episode will feature new information about Huisentruit's car and have details on a convicted serial rapist who once lived near Huisentruit.