Police warn FB users to stop mocking suspect’s hair

An inmate booking photo posted last week on Facebook has drawn so much ridicule that police are warning the public to watch what they say online.

Gwent Police, in Newport, Wales, last Wednesday posted to Facebook the photo of Jermaine Taylor, 21, of Newport, who is being sought by police after being convicted on a drug charge involving cocaine.

The post generated more than 110,000 Facebook interactions including more than 87,000 comments – many of them making fun of Taylor’s hairstyle.

Among the derisive comments are “Who done his hair? Moses?” and police are “combing the area” looking for Taylor, according to an Evening Standard report.

Gwent Police commented on the post, warning “harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media can be against the law” and “our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication."

Gwent Police also commented, “if you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police.”

However, some mocked the police warning, with one person commenting, "Can’t work out what’s thinner. This guy’s hair or Gwent police’s skin?"