UPDATE: Police in El Paso, Texas say there may be multiple mall shooters

UPDATE: Police in El Paso, Texas, say they've received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.

Authorities haven't given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

