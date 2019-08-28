Police warn of counterfeit $100 bill circulating in Burlington

Police in Burlington, Iowa are warning of counterfeit money that is being circulated in the city.

Police took to Facebook on Wednesday to say there are $100 being passed throughout the city.

The counterfeit bills that are being investigated currently have the serial numbers: K20328236A or LB45440078L.

"Caution should be used when accepting any currency as the serial numbers can be easily changed," police said in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the production or circulation of counterfeit money is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division at (319) 753-8375.