Police warn of scam involving gift cards in Kewanee

Kewanee police department officials are warning the public about a scam that involves gift cards.

Police say there have been recent scam complaints where email addresses have been hacked. Then requests are made for the mail recipient to purchase gift cards and to then take a picture of the pin number behind the silver scratch-off strip and send it to the sender of the email.

Police say the sender of the email was from a person that the complainant knew. Contact was made with the sender of the email and the sender advised their email was hacked and the didn't send the request for the gift cards.

Police say when in doubt, try to contact the person making the request to verify the request is accurate or contact your local police department.