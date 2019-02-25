Police warn of scam that may work to gain access to your accounts

Police in Clinton are warning residents of a scam that may work to gain access to your accounts.

Police took to Facebook Monday saying those "increasingly popular 'get to know you questions'" on Facebook, may be helping someone else gain access to your accounts.

"If the questions include "what was your first vehicle" or "favorite pet name" please beware that these are the same questions asked as security questions when setting up many online accounts," the post reads.

Police say by answering the questions, you may have unintentionally given someone access to your accounts.

"Not all of the question and answer games are scams," police continue, but warn it's best to refrain from answering.