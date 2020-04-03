Police warn residents after reports of break-ins in Bellevue, Iowa

City officials in Bellevue, Iowa are alerting the public after recent reports of break-ins.

In a Facebook post, officials said the suspects have been breaking into unlocked vehicles and garages at night.

Officials with the police department ask that residents check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity.

"If you also notice your security cameras or lights going off in the middle of the night, then please notify the Police Department immediately," police said in the post."

Residents are asked to call the police department's non-emergency number for questions, concerns, or information call 872-4545.

If you see a break-in happening or in the event of an emergency always call 911.