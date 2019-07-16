Police warn wasp spray being abused for meth-like high

West Virginia State Police say wasp spray is being abused as an alternative to methamphetamine and last week alone in Boone County contributed to three overdoses.

WCHS reports stores in Boone County last Friday sold nearly 30 cans of wasp spray which investigators say is being used to create a synthetic type of meth.

The physical effects are reported to be erratic behavior and extreme swelling and redness of the hands and feet.

“From what we’re being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it once or twice and be fine, but the third time, when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you,” said West Virginia State Police Sergeant Charles Sutphin.

West Virginia State Police are now working with poison control and local medical centers to determine the best treatment for someone who has abused wasp spray seeking a meth-like high.

State police are sharing their findings with local police and may try to educate agencies nationwide, according to WCHS.