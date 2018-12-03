Polio-like illness continues to leave people sick

The number of cases of the mysterious polio-like illness continues to rise.

On 12-03-2018 the CDC released new numbers of confirmed cases.

There are now 134 confirmed cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM). Cases have been confirmed in 33 states including Iowa and Illinois.

There are 9 confirmed cases in Illinois, and 2 confirmed cases in Iowa.

There are 299 cases under investigation.

The CDC says that AFM is a rare but serious condition. It affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, which causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak.

Reports show that more than 90% of patients with confirmed cases had a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before they developed AFM.

The CDC says more than 90% of confirmed cases have occurred in children.

There is no known cure at this time.

For additional information see:

CDC Information on AFM