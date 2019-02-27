'Voice of the Hawkeyes' Gary Dolphin to be reinstated beginning with football spring practice

Gary Dolphin the play-by-play announcer for the University of Iowa men's basketball team and Hawkeye football, who was suspended after making a remark during a game broadcast, will be reinstated beginning with football spring practice.

Learfield’s Hawkeye Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for the University of Iowa Athletics, made the announcement Wednesday morning.

This comes after Dolphin was suspended Friday for making an inappropriate comment during the broadcast of the Iowa men's basketball game against Maryland on Feb. 19.

He will also return for the 2019-2020 football and men's basketball season, according to a press release.

During the coverage, Dolphin referred to Marland player Bruno Fernando, who is black, as “King Kong.”

Following the suspension announcement, Dolphin issued the following statement:

"During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player. In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player. I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias.”

Jim Albracht and Bobby Hansen have been serving as the radio announcers for Iowa’s men’s basketball games.

Dolphin has served as the "Voice of the Hawkeyes" since 1996.