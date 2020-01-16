Polk County deputy runs to avoid being hit after driver loses control on I-80

A Polk County deputy "narrowly escaped" being hit after a semi driver lost control on I-80.

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office posted the photos to Facebook on Thursday.

"With more winter weather visiting us tomorrow, we would like to remind everyone to travel safely and watch out for emergency vehicles," deputies posted.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was able to run away from his patrol vehicle after he saw a semi on I-80 lose control before it hit his vehicle.