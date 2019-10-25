Poll: 79% know people looking to leave Illinois for lower taxes

New poll data gathered by AARP finds 79 percent of respondents say they know someone looking to leave Illinois.

The poll focusing on financial problems and solutions was taken at the end of the Rauner administration of 1,200 voters aged 25 and older, The Center Square reports.

AARP released the polling data through Center for Illinois Politics Editor Kerry Kasper, who said those looking to leave the state are doing so to seek “lower taxes elsewhere, a lower cost of living or a better run state or local government.”

Eight-five percent of respondents said lawmakers should address the state’s backlogged bills and pension debt, while 57 percent said Illinois needs both budget cuts and tax increases.