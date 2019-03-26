Pompeo expands ban on US aid for abortion, related services

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday expanded the Trump administration's ban on U.S. aid to groups that promote or provide abortions to include organizations that comply with the rules but give money to others that don't.

Secretary of State Pompeo on the Mexico City Policy: "This is a policy that is designed fundamentally to protect human beings." / (Source: CNN VAN)

Pompeo also said the U.S. would cut some assistance to the Organization of America States for allegedly lobbying for abortion availability in the Western Hemisphere.

Pompeo said the administration was committed to protecting "the sanctity of life" in the United States and abroad and would enforce the policy "to the broadest extent possible" by not allowing foreign non-governmental organizations to skirt the ban.

"We will refuse to provide assistance to foreign NGOs that give financial support to other foreign groups in the global abortion industry," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. "We will enforce a strict prohibition on backdoor funding schemes and end runs around our policy. American taxpayer dollars will not be used to underwrite abortions."

The move is an expansion of the so-called "Mexico City policy" first established under President Ronald Reagan but rescinded by subsequent Democratic administrations. Just days after taking office in 2017, President Donald Trump reinstated the policy and then expanded it to include all health programs not just reproductive health ones.

Critics of the policy that has been a hallmark of Republican administrations call it the "global gag rule." They say it hurts reproductive and maternal health care in developing nations. Pompeo denied that and said the U.S. would continue to be a leader in such aid. The U.S. spends some $9 billion to support global health programs.

In addition to the revision of the Mexico City rule, Pompeo said the administration would also start to enforce legislation that bars all U.S. funds from being used to lobby for or against abortion. As a first step in enforcement, he said support for the Organization of American States would be reduced, although it was not immediately clear by how much.

"The institutions of the OAS should be focused on the crises in Cuba, Nicaragua and in Venezuela and not advancing the pro-abortion cause," Pompeo said.