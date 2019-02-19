"Pooch Pirates" steal package from Kentucky home

A Kentucky woman recently had an Amazon package stolen from her porch. It happened shortly after it was delivered. But she soon discovered that the thieves were not your average "porch pirates."

Ashley Craig Hymer says she checked her surveillance camera footage and, sure enough, she caught the thieves red-handed!

Two dogs wandered up her porch and took the small package. The furry friends even fought over who would get to keep the loot and eventually scurried off camera.

Craig Hymer posted the video to Facebook asking if anyone recognized the two "pooch pirates."