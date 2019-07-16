Pool and river safety tips ahead of this week's heat

It hasn’t been this hot in seven years, so many locals are planning to cool off at the river or by the pool later this week.

Rock Island White Water Junction is planning on having more lifeguards this week as locals crowd the pools during the heat. (KWQC)

River conservation officers and pool lifeguards say it is important to know the difference between pool and river safety.

The water may not be at flood stage anymore after this year’s flooding, however, the currents are stronger this year than previous years.

"There is a swift current,” said Jeff Harrison, Scott County River Conservation Officer.

“And there's a lot of different locations where we might've had a sandbar there last year. But with the recent flooding the sandbar is gone. So don't just assume it's two three feet where you were at last year. It could be a lot deeper there now."

To combat the current -- it's important for children and adults to wear Coast Guard approved life jackets.

Harrison says that life jacket instructions are overlooked. And there are consequences to not wearing the right size.

"What'll happen is they'll wear it and pull the straps tight but should something happen and they go in the water --- they'll still be able to slip out because the buoyancy on this is intended for a larger person. So it's going to go to the surface and that person could possibly slip through,” he said.”

Over at community pools and water parks there are always lifeguards on duty.

Rock Island's White Water Junction plans on having extra on duty later this week as the pool gets busier because of the heat.

However, they say that doesn't mean you should take your eyes off your kids.

"Lifeguards primary responsibility is to ensure patrons safety and protect lives,” said Ryan Ballard, Rock Island Aquatics and Fitness Manager. “Dropping your kid off for eight hours a day like here you go lifeguards --- that's not really what we are here for."

And if your kid hasn't learned how to swim yet, but you still want them to cool off in the pool, Ballard says this is how you can ensure they're safe.

"I would recommend they go no deeper than waist deep in the water,” said Ballard. “We have a zero depth entry. So it starts at zero and they can gradually get deeper and deeper."

Whether you're at the pool or at the river --- it may feel like you're keeping cool and hydrated but that may not be the case.

"Don't overdo it. Take breaks,” said Harrison. “I know you're nice and cool while you're floating in the water. But then you go to get out and realize you're already beyond dehydration.”

Harrison says signs of dehydration include feeling dizzy, fatigued, or having muscle cramps.

It is important to avoid getting to this point because if it worsens, it can lead to a heat stroke.

Ballard and Harrison say following the tips above can help you stay safe while still having fun in the summer heat.

