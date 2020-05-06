Poopy's in Savanna opening for curbside pick up and outside seating

Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced plans to reopen the state of Illinois. On that list is businesses and restaurants opening but with no exact date for when that will happen.

Kevin Promenschenkel, owner of Poopy’s, a bar in Savanna plans to open this weekend for curbside pick up and also offer outside seating.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page. The post caused some controversy that Promenschenkel says was taken out of context.

The business that attracts a majority of motorcycle riders offered the same deal last weekend. Promenschenkel says they are following social distancing guidelines.

“They come up to this window and order from these two computers and the customers are taking it and they are sitting on the picnic table over there because they are on motorcycles. All the tables are spaced ten feet apart,” he said.

They also plan to reopen their store where people can buy merchandise. Anyone wanting to come inside the store must wear a mask. Promenschenkel says he understands the seriousness of the virus and doesn’t encourage anyone with an illness to come out.

“We don’t want anybody to get sick, but we do feel that if you are healthy and you want to go out and you are willing to risk yourself. Then you should be able to go out and do what you want to do. We are trying to follow the rules the best that we can here at Poppy’s, but yet we are still trying to keep the doors open,” he said.

The ten-acre property that’s the first business you will see when you enter the town is seasonal. Promenschenkel says he only has a four to five-month window to make an income.

“At some point, they are going to have to step up and fix some things or half of this country is going to shut down and I am one of the people that are worried that I am going to be shut down,” he said.

Poopy’s will open Friday 4.p.m to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.