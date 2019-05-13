Popsicles made of wine coming to Davenport Costco

The company behind a popsicle made with wine has gotten permission to sell them in Iowa, and they will appear by this summer at Davenport’s Costco.

Claffey's Frozen Cocktails are already available in Washington, D.C. and are planned for certain additional markets around the country, including the Quad Cities.

“We are registered with the state [of Iowa], but are awaiting our distribution network and Costco to work out their delivery plan, that should happen this week, and after that, we’ll be filling and shipping immediately,” Claffey’s Cocktails COO Jeremy Dalton tells KWQC.

Claffey’s makes the ice pops out of orange wine with 6 percent alcohol by volume, about the same as most beers, with flavors such as Cherry Lips, Pink Lemonade, Modern Mango, and Purple Party.

Shoppers must prove they are of legal age to buy them.

“These are adult popsicles with alcohol in them,” Dalton said.

“They are intended for adult consumption.”